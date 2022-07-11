Aberdeen to take summer spending to £1.4m with international forward

The Dons, according to the Press & Journal, have agreed a fee of up to £400,000 for the striker.

Last season Duk, who is now a Cape Verde international, was a team-mate of recent Hibs recruit Jair Tavares for Benfica’s second team who play in Portugal's second tier.

The 22-year-old scored eight goals in 20 appearances in Liga Sabseg.

In just over 80 games for Benfica B and the club’s Under-23 side, he has 29 goals.

It is reported that part of the deal features a significant sell-on clause if the player was to do well at Aberdeen and he was sold.

Duk could become Jim Goodwin’s seventh summer signing and take the club’s spending to around £1.4million have invested in deals to bring Ylber Ramadani, Bojan Miovski and Jayden Richardson to the club. All three involved six-figure transfer fees.

Aberdeen are on the verge of selling another of the club's assets for a sizeable sum.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin could be about to sign a striker. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Lewis Ferguson is closing in on a £3million move to Bologna which adds to the £8million the club could net from the sale of Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool.

“We’ve done great in the transfer window, both with the ins and outs,” Goodwin said.

“There won’t be many clubs out there that will bring in the type of transfer fees we have for two young players this year alone.