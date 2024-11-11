Winger admits he is enjoying his time on loan at Middlesbrough after another standout display at the weekend

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland international Ben Doak admits he is “loving” his time on loan at Middlesbrough after the teenage winger produced another encouraging display at the weekend.

The 18-year-old former Celtic academy product moved to Teesside from Liverpool on a season-long loan deal on deadline day and has received rave reviews after a number of eye-catching display at the Riverside Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doak provided two assists in Middlesbrough’s 5-1 thrashing of Luton Town at the weekend, adding to the assist he picked up in the 4-1 midweek win over Queens Park Rangers, and has been lauded for his eye-catching display, with one report saying he caused the Hatters “all sorts of problems”, before adding that Doak “showed a different side to his game by helping defensively”.

Ben Doak has three assists in his last two games. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

Speaking after the weekend win, Doak said: “It was great. I think it was about time we put four or five goals in. It’s been coming - the amount of chances we create as a team. The game midweek and then this one, it’s more than what we deserve. It’s a terrific six points going into the international break.”

Expected to be in Scotland’s starting XI for Friday’s Nations League clash with Croatia, it was revealed by Liverpool head coach Arne Slot last week that he is eligible to be recalled from his loan, when the Dutch boss jokingly told the media “maybe we should bring Ben Doak back” after a spate of injuries at Anfield.

“In certain situations you would prefer to keep them here because then they can train every day with you and you can implement in the best possible way your playing style,” added Slot. “If that also means that they hardly play, that will normally also lead not to the progression you are hoping for. So that is the balance we always try to find.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Doak in action for Middlesbrough. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

However, Doak’s comments at the weekend indicate he would be against a return in January, as he revealed how he is benefitting from regular game time in the EFL Championship under former England and Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick.

"I’m really enjoying my football playing with these lot,” explained Doak. “I’m really starting to build a connection with a lot of the lads - they know my strengths and are doing a really good job of catering to them. I’m absolutely loving it. Every young lad just wants to play footie, it doesn’t matter what level. I’m lucky to be playing for such a good team and at such a good club.”