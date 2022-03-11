While the second leg of the last 16 of 2022’s UEFA Europa League tournament is still to come, football fans are already looking ahead to this year’s final.

Rangers declared a comfortable win over Serbia’s Red Star Belgrade in a 3 – 0 triumph on Thursday night (March 10), with the odds of them taking home the Europa League trophy tipping in their favour ahead of their away game next week.

Where is the Europa League final 2022? Location of this year's Europa League final and quarter-final draw date (Image credit: Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Next Thursday’s second leg matches will decide which of the 16 teams will head through to the Europa League quarter-final, with draws for the quarter-final and semi-final set to follow the final last 16 matches next week.

Here's when the Europa League 2022 quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place and where the Europa League final will be held this year.

When are the Europa League 2022 quarter-final and semi-final draws?

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place on Friday March 18.

The UEFA Europa League final in 2022 will take place at Seville's Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium in Spain. (Image credit: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The draws are set to be livestreamed on UEFA’s website from the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Fixtures for the eight teams who triumph in the second leg of the last 16 on Thursday March 17 will be revealed for the quarter final, with the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals taking place on April 7 this year.

The second round of quarter-final matches will take place the following week on April 14 and the semi-finals will kick off on April 28.

Where is the Europa League 2022 final?

The UEFA Europa League final in 2022 will be held in Seville, Spain, at the city's legendary Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The stadium is home to six-time Europa League winner Sevilla, who celebrated their latest win of the competition at the 2019/20 Europa League final in Cologne, Germany.

The Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, named after the club’s former president, has a capacity of more than 42,000 – making it the ninth largest stadium in Spain.

When is the Europa League 2022 final?

The Europa League 2021/22 final will kick off at 9pm Central European Time (CET) and 8pm BST on May 18.

As always, the 90 minute showdown could go on for longer in the case of a draw at full time, with two 15 minute windows of extra time added on and penalties thrown into the mix should the score remain equal after extra time.

BT Sport will once again be broadcasting this year’s Europa League final on TV, with full coverage details set to be announced nearer the time.

