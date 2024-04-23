Euro 2024 boost for Scotland and Steve Clarke as UEFA set to rubberstamp increased squad size

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke looks set to be handed a selection boost ahead of Euro 2024 with UEFA poised to rubberstamp a proposal to increase squad sizes.

According to reports, tournament organisers are set to stick with 26-man squads for the finals in Germany this summer after the national teams competitons committee voted to increase squad size from 23 at a meeting on Monday.

UEFA allowed teams to name 26 players each for the first time at Euro 2020 to help them cope with Covid-19 infections and to manage player welfare after the pandemic led to a condensed 2020-21 season.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will be able to name a 26-man squad for Euro 2024 in Germany. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Keeping squads at 26 players received the backing of national team coaches at a pre-tournament workshop earlier this month and an announcement confirming the change could be made later this week.

At the end of that workshop UEFA released a statement which read: “The positive discussions highlighted different points of view among coaches, with some expressing a desire to increase the squad size, with more choice available, the threat of injuries and the intense physical demands placed upon players.

“Others stated their preference to cap the squad size at 23, pointing out the difficulty in training with additional players, group management and the increased financial burdens placed upon national associations.

“UEFA has taken note of the various opinions and points of view shared, with a final decision to be made in the coming weeks.”

The option of picking an additional three players will be welcome boost for Clarke, who has seen his squad hit by injuries in recent weeks with Lewis Ferguson likely to be ruled out, while Aaron Hickey, Nathan Patterson and Stuart Armstrong are all in a race against time to be fit.

Clarke used a total of 29 players during the successful qualifying campaign but could spring a surprise or two as he did for his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 which included uncapped trio Billy Gilmour, Nathan Patterson and David Turnbull.