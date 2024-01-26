Liverpool Next Manager Odds: Who will replace Jurgen Klopp - Ex-Rangers and Celtic managers odd drop
Liverpool have been rocked by the news popular coach Jurgen Klopp will depart Anfield in the summer.
Premier League giants Liverpool were shocked on Friday morning when it was confirmed their long serving head coach Jurgen Klopp was to depart the club in the summer.
German boss Klopp, who first joined the club back in 2015, has led the Reds to their first Premier League in 2020 while he has also helped them win the UEFA Champions League in 2019 across his trophy-laden time in charge at Anfield.
On his departure, Klopp spoke to Liverpool's official channel and admitted: "I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy."
After almost a decade in charge, speculation over who will be the next boss of the Anfield club is rife. Here are the latest bookies favourites to take the reigns at Liverpool in the summer*.
