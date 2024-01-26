Premier League giants Liverpool were shocked on Friday morning when it was confirmed their long serving head coach Jurgen Klopp was to depart the club in the summer.

German boss Klopp, who first joined the club back in 2015, has led the Reds to their first Premier League in 2020 while he has also helped them win the UEFA Champions League in 2019 across his trophy-laden time in charge at Anfield.

On his departure, Klopp spoke to Liverpool's official channel and admitted: "I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take. It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy."

After almost a decade in charge, speculation over who will be the next boss of the Anfield club is rife. Here are the latest bookies favourites to take the reigns at Liverpool in the summer*.

*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

1 . Xabi Alonso - 1/2 The Liverpool icon is doing a sterling job at Bayer Leverkusen and is the current favourite to take the job. Photo: Maja Hitij Photo Sales

2 . Roberto De Zerbi - 6/1 The Brighton head coach has developed an attacking philosophy and an attractive style of play on the south coast and is one of the main favourites for the Anfield job. Photo: Steve Bardens Photo Sales

3 . Pep Lijnders - 8/1 The Dutch Liverpool assistant is next on the list with odds of 8/1. Photo: John Powell Photo Sales