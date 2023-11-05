All Sections
Liverpool chief linked with Rangers, new Ibrox contract, Spurs impressed by Aberdeen star, injury blow for Scotland - football news

New name has entered the frame for the Rangers director of football vacancy, while Hickey will be out for months after training injury
Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 5th Nov 2023, 09:50 GMT
Updated 5th Nov 2023, 10:14 GMT

We talk you through some of the main stories making the back pages this Sunday ...

Inglethorpe linked with Rangers

Liverpool academy director is reportedly one of the candidates to become the next director of football at Rangers. The Ibrox hierarchy are continuing their search to fill the vacancy and the 51-year-old Englishman is being considered, according to the Scottish Sun. Inglethorpe, a former midfielder, has been at Anfield for more than ten years and also spent time at Tottenham Hotspur. Rangers chief executive has publicly stated his desire to bring in a director of football and other candidates linked with the position include Brighton’s head of recruitment Sam Jewell.

Aaron Hickey will miss Scotland's next two matches due to injury.Aaron Hickey will miss Scotland's next two matches due to injury.
Rangers ‘keen for new McCausland contract’

Rangers will sit down with the representatives of their young winger Ross McCausland next week to discuss a new contract, according to the Sunday Mail. McCausland, 20, has become part of the first-team squad under new manager Philippe Clement and with the Northern Irishman’s current deal due to expire next summer, Rangers want to keep him at Ibrox for the foreseeable future.

Postecoglou keeps tabs on Scotland

Current Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is keeping a close watch on his former stomping ground in Scotland, according to reports. One of his chief scouts Ian Broomfield is understood to be casting an eye over matches in Scotland, with Aberdeen centre-half Slobodan Rubezic one of the players to have “caught the eye”. Postecoglou spent two years at Celtic and moved to Spurs in the summer, where he is currently sitting top of the Premier League.

Hickey out until next year

Scotland have suffered a blow ahead of this month’s double-header against Georgia and Norway with the news that Aaron Hickey is injured until the start of next year. The 21-year-old defender, who has become Scotland’s first-choice right back and has won 11 caps for his country, missed Brentford’s 3-2 win on Saturday over West Ham. His manager Thomas Frank explained: “It’s a hamstring injury that he picked up on Thursday and it will be a long one. Unfortunately, he will definitely be out for the rest of this year.”

