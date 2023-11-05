New name has entered the frame for the Rangers director of football vacancy, while Hickey will be out for months after training injury

We talk you through some of the main stories making the back pages this Sunday ...

Inglethorpe linked with Rangers

Liverpool academy director is reportedly one of the candidates to become the next director of football at Rangers. The Ibrox hierarchy are continuing their search to fill the vacancy and the 51-year-old Englishman is being considered, according to the Scottish Sun. Inglethorpe, a former midfielder, has been at Anfield for more than ten years and also spent time at Tottenham Hotspur. Rangers chief executive has publicly stated his desire to bring in a director of football and other candidates linked with the position include Brighton’s head of recruitment Sam Jewell.

Aaron Hickey will miss Scotland's next two matches due to injury.

Rangers ‘keen for new McCausland contract’

Rangers will sit down with the representatives of their young winger Ross McCausland next week to discuss a new contract, according to the Sunday Mail. McCausland, 20, has become part of the first-team squad under new manager Philippe Clement and with the Northern Irishman’s current deal due to expire next summer, Rangers want to keep him at Ibrox for the foreseeable future.

Postecoglou keeps tabs on Scotland

Current Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is keeping a close watch on his former stomping ground in Scotland, according to reports. One of his chief scouts Ian Broomfield is understood to be casting an eye over matches in Scotland, with Aberdeen centre-half Slobodan Rubezic one of the players to have “caught the eye”. Postecoglou spent two years at Celtic and moved to Spurs in the summer, where he is currently sitting top of the Premier League.

Hickey out until next year