Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark on his 'weird' St Johnstone cup wins and why Craig Gordon return won't faze him

Hearts goalkeeper Zander Clark hopes to repeat his St Johnstone cup success with the Tynecastle club after missing out on the fan experience in 2020-21

Zander Clark during Hearts training session at the Oriam on Friday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

If Zander Clark was not already feeling good about himself, the sight of Hampden as the Hearts coach draws up for today’s Viaplay Cup semi-final will undoubtedly trigger a rush of the goalkeeper’s dopamine levels.

It is a venue, after all, where the 31-year-old lifted both the Scottish Cup and League Cups during a historic 2020/21 season with St Johnstone. The only disappointment was that both games were played in front of an empty stadium as the county grappled with the Covid pandemic.

Clark has also been a frequent visitor to the national stadium with Scotland during the successful Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, albeit having to watch on from the bench.

Zander Clark celebrates winning the Betfred Cup with St Johnstone in front of an empty Hampden in 2021. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Today, he is almost certainly going to be in the thick of the action in his attempts to help Hearts repel Rangers as the two teams lock horns for a place in the final.

Should he feel it necessary to do so, a trip down memory lane to recount Saints’ achievements at Hampden should leave him feeling inspired as Steven Naismith's side bid to upset the odds.

“It was a special time, peak Covid, which probably made it that wee bit, I wouldn’t say less enjoyable – but to not have anybody there; friends, family was weird,” said Clark, who kept a clean sheet in the narrow victory over Livingston in the February 2021 League Cup final.

“That was probably the toughest part about it but the benefits of FaceTime these days, I spoke to my mum and dad and wife straight after the game in the changing room.

“I managed to saviour those moments with them. It was good in that respect and good to win it. Hopefully we can do the same again.

“It was great memories from it, going into the weekend and going to Hampden, it’s a one off game.

“My family will be there this time. Hopefully it’s a positive result and they can try and get themselves to a final. It will be nice to see them in the stands and spend a bit of time with them after.”

By playing his part in the collective aim of progressing to the final, Clark could also benefit on a personal level as he looks to impress national team manager Steve Clarke.

With Angus Gunn a major doubt for Scotland’s final two qualifiers against Georgia and Norway later this month, either Clark or Motherwell counterpart Liam Kelly are likely to be handed the gloves in his absence.

Both Clark and Kelly each played 45 minutes, the former making his international debut, in last month’s friendly defeat in France.

At club level, Clark is also set to face greater competition for the number one jersey as the evergreen Craig Gordon, who himself has designs on an international comeback, edges closer to a first team return following his double leg break.

“I’m just always focused on what I can do at club level,” said Clark when reminded that a spot could be up for grabs with Scotland. “I don’t even take it for granted that I’ll be in the squad for the next camp. If you play well then you might be in it, and that’s how I’ve always looked at it.

“I won’t let my mind wander and your mind is always on the next game. My mind is fully on Rangers and hopefully we can put in a good performance and reach a final.

“But my confidence is high. I was delighted to eventually get that first cap, it’s something that I’ve always dreamed of to play for my country.

“I never thought it would happen in terms of not being involved at any sort of level in the age groups.

“To receive that first senior call up was a huge honour and to then go on and receive that first cap is a very proud moment for myself and my family.

“They’ve sacrificed a lot as well to get me into this position, my mum and dad, wife – they go through all the bad times with you.

"For that it was a real high point in my career and for them to see it is pleasing as well.”

Clark will be all too aware of Gordon’s impending availability at first team level, having been sidelined since Christmas Eve. But he has vowed to embrace the challenge of trying to hold on to the gloves.

“I’ve got Michael McGovern behind me at the minute – he’s another top, top international goalkeeper so I’ve got to keep my standards high regardless,” noted Clark.

“The big man is pushing me so it’s not as if I’m entering new waters. I’ll be delighted to see Craig back and a lot of people wouldn’t have envisioned it.

“It’s no different for me though because I have got a top international goalkeeper behind me at the minute. Standards need to be high.”

As a team, Hearts need to reach a high level of performance today if they are to knock Philippe Clement’s team off their stride.

They led at Ibrox in a Premiership encounter last Sunday before eventually going down to two late goals, a penalty from James Tavernier and Danilo’s header.

“There were good bits in that game, I thought we played really well,” said Clark.

"Straight after the game it probably doesn’t feel like you have but when you break it down, the penalty call changes the whole momentum of the game and takes the wind out of the sails. I’m sure that will be drilled into us about mind set.

“Hopefully on Sunday we can pose more threats and get a positive result.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good position, we’re at the national stadium and we need to make sure we prepare properly.