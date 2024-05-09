Lewis Ferguson transfer scramble on ice as Bologna and Scotland midfielder lifts lid on recovery time

The in-form Serie A star was expected to attract offers during the summer window

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson admits he may not play again this year as he battles back from cruciate ligament surgery.

Ferguson hurt his knee while playing for Bologna against Monza on April 13 and went under the knife after scans revealed the severity of his injury. The news came as a huge blow to the 24-year-old, who has become captain of the Rossoblu and an integral part of a team that is sitting fourth in Serie A and on the cusp of qualifying for the Champions League. Such has been Ferguson’s form, he won the prestigious Bulgarelli Number 8 award earlier this month for being the best midfielder in Italy this season and he has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus, while other leading Italian clubs have been monitoring his situation. However, the former Aberdeen man is unlikely to be fit until 2025 and as a result, interest has temporarily cooled from potential suitors.

“I had surgery three weeks ago,” Ferguson said in an interview with BBC Scotland. "It's been really difficult physically and mentally. I've never really had an injury before. But I've started to accept that it's a long journey back and I'm ready to take it on. I don't want to put a time on it, but it will be at least six or seven months before I'm training again.”

