Scotland international Lewis Ferguson has been recognised as the best performing midfielder in Serie A over the course of the season after being presented with the presitgious Bulgarelli Number 8 Award.

The Bologna captain was enjoying a stand-out season in the Italian top flight, playing a major role as his side down an automatic Champions League spot, before his campaign was cut short by a serious knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in a 1-1 draw with Monza on April 13, ruling him out of the remainder of the season as well as this summer's European Championships in Germany. Prior to the injury, Ferguson was one of the top-performing midfielders in the league, contributing six goals and five assists as the driving force behind Bologna's best season since the 1960s.

Lewis Ferguson in action for Bologna prior to his injury against Monza. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

The award is presented by the Associazione Bulgarelli and Italian Footballers' Association in memory of Giacomo Bulgarelli, who played for Bologna for 16 years between 1969 and 1975. Previous winners include Andrea Pirlo and Daniele De Rossi.

Ferguson appeared on crutches to receive his trophy from former AC Milan and England boss Fabio Capello at a presentation in the Salaborsa Library in Bologna. Inter Milan's Simone Inzaghi was awarded Best Coach, while former Juventus and Parma goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was given a lifetime achievement award.

Ferguson joined Bologna from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £3m - £2.1m up front and £900,000 in add-ons. Juventus and last season's Serie A champions Napoli are just two of a number of sides tracking the playmaker.