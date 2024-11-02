Lewis Ferguson ends six months of injury hell as Scotland man's return sparks big win for Bologna

Midfielder makes timely return ahead of Scotland squad announcement

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson made his long-awaited return from injury, coming on as a late substitute to inspire a 1-0 win for Bologna against Lecce.

Ferguson suffered an ACL injury back in April while playing for the Rossoblu against Monza which required surgery, resulting in him missing last summer’s European Championships in Germany. The 25-year-old, who has been capped 12 times by Scotland, was expected not to return to action until the start of next year, but the former Aberdeen and Hamilton Accies man was brought on with eight minutes to go by manager Vincenzo Italiano as Bologna searched for a winning goal against Lecce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Ferguson made his return to action for Bologna. | Getty Images

The winner arrived on 85 minutes via Riccardo Orsolini as Bologna, who finished in the top four of Serie A last season and qualified for the Champions League, got a much-needed to win to climb back up the table. They provisionally sit eighth in the Italian top flight, although the majority of matches this gameweek have yet to be played.

Ferguson will hope to be involved for Bologna on Tuesday night when they take on Monaco in the Champions League, while Scotland head coach Steve Clarke will have also noted proceedings at the Stadio Renato Dell’Ara given he is due to name is squad for Nations League matches against Croatia and Poland later this month.