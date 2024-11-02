A number of players could make a return to Steve Clarke's Scotland squad for the Nations League later this month. Cr: SNS Group.placeholder image
Here are 11 Scottish stars who could return to Steve Clarke's squad for this month's Nations League fixtures

By Graham Falk

Sports Writer

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 07:00 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 08:46 BST

Here are 11 Scotland talents that could return to Steve Clarke’s squad for this month’s Nations League fixtures.

Scotland will complete their Nations League Group A1 campaign later this month with a double-header against Croatia and Poland as they look to stave off relegation from the competition.

A morale-boosting point against Portugal in the last round of fixtures provided some much-needed encouragement for Steve Clarke’s side, and they’ll now head into both games knowing they can still avoid dropping into League B, starting with the visit of Croatia to Hampden Park on November 15.

Clarke was forced to go into the last international camp without 10 players, as the likes of John McGinn, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna all sat out due to various injuries. However, the 61-year-old head coach has been handed a monumental boost for the upcoming games after seeing several of his regular squad members make a return to fitness in recent weeks.

Here are the 11 players The Scotsman are tipping to make a return to the squad this month after missing the last international camp.

Found himself ruled out of the last squad with a knock, the Las Palmas centre-back is enjoying a strong start to his La Liga season and is available for selection again.

The Middlesbrough striker will be raring to go after returning from a knock last week. Scored a brace for against Norwich City last month and will hope to be included in Scotland's upcoming squad.

Forced to pull out of the last Scotland squad with a minor knock, the Celtic forward will aim to be involved this month against Croatia and Poland.

He's been slowly rebuilding his fitness at Everton after months out injured. Could this international camp come too soon? Possibly, but he has a chance of being included after being named on the bench the Toffee's 1-1 draw with Fulham last week.

