Scotland will complete their Nations League Group A1 campaign later this month with a double-header against Croatia and Poland as they look to stave off relegation from the competition.

A morale-boosting point against Portugal in the last round of fixtures provided some much-needed encouragement for Steve Clarke’s side, and they’ll now head into both games knowing they can still avoid dropping into League B, starting with the visit of Croatia to Hampden Park on November 15.

Clarke was forced to go into the last international camp without 10 players, as the likes of John McGinn, Kieran Tierney and Scott McKenna all sat out due to various injuries. However, the 61-year-old head coach has been handed a monumental boost for the upcoming games after seeing several of his regular squad members make a return to fitness in recent weeks.

Here are the 11 players The Scotsman are tipping to make a return to the squad this month after missing the last international camp.

1 . Scott McKenna Found himself ruled out of the last squad with a knock, the Las Palmas centre-back is enjoying a strong start to his La Liga season and is available for selection again. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Tommy Conway The Middlesbrough striker will be raring to go after returning from a knock last week. Scored a brace for against Norwich City last month and will hope to be included in Scotland's upcoming squad. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . James Forrest Forced to pull out of the last Scotland squad with a minor knock, the Celtic forward will aim to be involved this month against Croatia and Poland. | SNS Group Photo Sales