Legendary Scottish musicians show their true colours at Euro 2024 fan event in Cologne
Scottish punk band The Skids were not shy about showing their support for Scotland after taking the stage in Cologne on Monday night.
The legendary musicians are still led by Fifer Richard Jobson, the only original member still in the group. He wore a sleeveless Scotland top with a number 7 on the back in homage to Kenny Dalglish and Jimmy Johnstone, the Celtic-supporting lead singer’s heroes, as the band supported Irish veterans the Saw Doctors at a gig that was held as part of the build-up to tonight’s crucial Scotland v Switzerland Group A match.
Steve Clarke’s side have to avoid defeat to stand a chance of progressing to the second stage.
The band have been augmented by singer/guitarist Martin Metcalfe and bass player Fin Wilson from Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and splinter group the Filthy Tongues. Wilson also took to the stage in a Scotland top as the band stormed through a selection of their greatest tunes. These included the crowd favourite Into the Valley, which they finished the set with. It is still played before matches at Dunfermline’s East End Park. The track is taken from the band’s album The Absolute Game, which gave its title to a much-loved Scottish football fanzine in the 1980s and 90s.
The Skids also played the title track from the new album Destination Dusseldorf, co-written with Metcalfe, which went down a storm, and classic Scottish folk song Wild Mountain Thyme. As one observer said: “The audience was predominantly made up of Scotland fans getting in the mood for the big game. Jobson made several references to Scotland and the crowd were lapping up.”
It’s not known whether the band have tickets for the game. But looking at the tour itinerary, next stop Paisley Bungalow on Friday.
