Legendary Scottish musicians show their true colours at Euro 2024 fan event in Cologne

Singer pays tribute to his heroes on stage

Scottish punk band The Skids were not shy about showing their support for Scotland after taking the stage in Cologne on Monday night.

The legendary musicians are still led by Fifer Richard Jobson, the only original member still in the group. He wore a sleeveless Scotland top with a number 7 on the back in homage to Kenny Dalglish and Jimmy Johnstone, the Celtic-supporting lead singer’s heroes, as the band supported Irish veterans the Saw Doctors at a gig that was held as part of the build-up to tonight’s crucial Scotland v Switzerland Group A match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Clarke’s side have to avoid defeat to stand a chance of progressing to the second stage.

The Skids lead signer Richard Jobson on stage at a Scotland Euro 2024 fan event in Cologne on Monday.

The band have been augmented by singer/guitarist Martin Metcalfe and bass player Fin Wilson from Goodbye Mr Mackenzie and splinter group the Filthy Tongues. Wilson also took to the stage in a Scotland top as the band stormed through a selection of their greatest tunes. These included the crowd favourite Into the Valley, which they finished the set with. It is still played before matches at Dunfermline’s East End Park. The track is taken from the band’s album The Absolute Game, which gave its title to a much-loved Scottish football fanzine in the 1980s and 90s.

The Skids also played the title track from the new album Destination Dusseldorf, co-written with Metcalfe, which went down a storm, and classic Scottish folk song Wild Mountain Thyme. As one observer said: “The audience was predominantly made up of Scotland fans getting in the mood for the big game. Jobson made several references to Scotland and the crowd were lapping up.”