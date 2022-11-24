Latest World Cup 2022 Odds: Who is the favourite to win World Cup 2022, World Cup winners odds on Spain, Portugal, England
Who are the current favourites to win the Qatar World Cup 2022?
It hasn’t come without huge controversy but excitement for the winter World Cup is finally here after the tournament got underway last Sunday.
Ecuador’s 2-0 win over the host nation kicked us off at the weekend and was followed by a thumping 6-2 win for Gareth Southgate’s England as the feast of football began in Asia.
However, the debate that will rage throughout the tournament is – who will be the nation lifting the trophy aloft come December 18?
France enter the tournament as defending champions, but with the likes of Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo playing and Southgate’s Three Lions going close in 2018 – no team can be discounted – not even Saudi Arabia, who recently defeated tournament favourites Argentina.
Here is who the bookies are tipping to win the World Cup 2022*.
*All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.