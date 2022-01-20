Kyle Lafferty 'spotted' as return to Kilmarnock moves closer

Kyle Lafferty has been seen at Rugby Park as the Northern Irish striker nears a return to Kilmarnock.

By David Oliver
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 7:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 7:01 pm

The forward left the Ayrshire side after they were relegated at the end of last season and spent the first half of this season in Cyprus with Anorthosis Famagusta.

However he had his contract cancelled allowing him to return to the UK as a free agent, and Lafferty had been linked with a return to his former club, now led by new manager Derek McInnes, last week.

McInnes has been reshaping the Killie squad with Daniel Mackay, Dylan Tait and Ash Taylor coming in to bolster their push for an immediate return to the cinch Premiership, and Lafferty is reportedly next and has been seen in the vicinity, The Daily Record reports.

Kyle Lafferty could return to Ayrshire, six months after leaving Kilmarnock. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)

He spent three months at Rugby Park last year, scoring 12 goals. The well-travelled Northern Irishman has had 14 different clubs across his career, including Hearts, Norwich City, Palermo, Burnley and Rangers twice.

Kyle LaffertyKilmarnockDerek McInnes
