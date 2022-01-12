Kyle Lafferty: Ex-Hearts and Rangers striker in line for possible Kilmarnock return

Kyle Lafferty has been linked with a return to Kilmarnock. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The 34-year-old is a free agent after mutually terminating his deal with Cypriot side Anorthosis Famagusta.

Lafferty enjoyed a productive spell with Killie last season, scoring 13 goals in 13 appearances but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Rugby Park side from relegation.

Now, according to the Daily Record, he could be set to return to the club.

New boss Derek McInnes is looking to strengthen his side in the transfer window as he aims to steer Killie towards promotion back to the Premiership.

Kilmarnock will likely face competition for Lafferty's signature with interest expected from the UK and Europe.

The former Hearts and Rangers striker has had 14 clubs across a career which has included two spells at Ibrox.

McInnes has also been linked with moves for Aberdeen’s Dean Campbell and Rangers duo Stephen Kelly and Kai Kennedy.