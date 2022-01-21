Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock's unfinished business prompted return under Derek McInnes

Kilmarnock's Kyle Lafferty is back in Ayrshire after a six-month stint with Anorthosis Famagusta. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The forward departed in controversial circumstances with the club taking the unusual turn of publicly rebutting comments made by the player as he left at the end of his short-term contract.

However Lafferty is back and citing unfinished business at Rugby Park having been unable to keep the club in the cinch Premiership last season despite scoring 13 times in three months for Tommy Wright.

Returning under Derek McInnes the 34-year-old said: “It’s a great feeling to be back, I have unfinished business here.

“The last time I played here we were relegated, which was a low point in my career so to get the opportunity to fix that and get Killie promoted back to the Premiership is something I’m excited about.

“I’m a huge admirer of Derek and his work at Aberdeen and getting the chance to work with him is really exciting. Where he wants to take the club and how he saw me fitting in ticked all the boxes for me.”

Lafferty has spent the last six months with Anorthosis Famagusta in Cyprus but had his contract cancelled to move back to the UK as a free agent.

The former Rangers and Hearts forward has 85 caps for Northern Ireland as well as playing experience in Italy, Switzerland and England.

Derek McInnes said Lafferty gives “personality, presence and experience”.

“He wanted to help Kilmarnock get back to the Premiership. I want him to be a real positive influence on the team and I’m thrilled to get him on board to help us with our targets.”