Kilmarnock chief eyes top-six Premiership place and makes 'historic' Derek McInnes pledge

After watching Killie transform from fifth-place and five points behind Arbroath to league champions with a game to spare, Bowie is convinced he has the right man in charge and is prepared to build on his early success.

“We’ve already discussed the future with him and this summer we’re hoping to give him the biggest budget ever in Kilmarnock’s history,” Bowie said.

“I’ve been here for nine years and we know the budget we require to become a top-six club.

“There’s a calmness about Derek which gives us confidence. He’s gone higher than top-six before and that would be nice, but we’ll go for top-six for starters.”

McInnes was also well-backed by 10,000 home supporters on Friday night to witness the comeback against Arbroath and trophy presentation on the pitch.

“I’ve never known a response like that at Rugby Park before, from the supporters as well as ourselves. Even when we were beating Celtic and Rangers during Steve Clarke’s time in charge it wasn’t like this,” Bowie added. “You need to go back to 1995 for the last time we had more of our own supporters at a game here.

“It lets us know we can do more and grow further. Had we pushed the boat out to come back up straight away? Absolutely – but we’re glad. We said we would and we have.

Kilmarnock's Billy Bowie with the league trophy. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

“Other big clubs haven’t been able to get out of the Championship at the first attempt.”