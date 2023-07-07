Joe Lewis: Aberdeen confirm exit of goalkeeper after seven years, what he said, Barry Robson comments

Joe Lewis revealed his pride at representing Aberdeen after the club confirmed he would be leaving Pittodrie after seven years.

Signed by Derek McInnes from Cardiff City, the 35-year-old was a key figure between the sticks for the Dons for six seasons making more than 40 appearances in five of those campaigns. However, he lost his No.1 spot to Kelle Roose last season.

With the arrival of Ross Doohan to challenge the Dutchman for the No.1 jersey, Lewis now moves on despite still having a year left on his deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve got so many good memories here at Aberdeen, both on and off the field, and I’ve made many friends within the club, so it feels quite emotional to be moving,” he told the club's website. “I have no regrets; I’ve always tried my hardest every time I wore the shirt and I’m enormously proud to have captained the club and played as many games as I did.

“The supporters took to me immediately and during the last seven years have stuck with me through thick and thin so I’d sincerely like to thank them. The people of Aberdeen in general have been so welcoming to my family so whilst we’ll be leaving the city, we won’t be strangers.

“The club is in a fantastic place right now. There is a lot to look forward to and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point this season to support the boys.”

Lewis’ 271 appearances puts him in the top 50 for most matches played by an Aberdeen player and sixth in terms of goalkeepers with Theo Snelders, Fred Martin, Jamie Langfield, Jim Leighton and Bobby Clark the only men to have been between the sticks more.

“Joe has been a colossal figure at the club for many years and he can be extremely proud of his contribution to Aberdeen FC,” manager Barry Robson said. “Both on and off the pitch, he has been a leader. Not only an outstanding goalkeeper, but a proper professional and exactly the type you want in and around your dressing room. I would like to thank Joe personally and wish him well for whatever is next.”