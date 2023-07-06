Aberdeen sign former Celtic player as Dons confirm sixth summer recruit

The 25-year-old joins from League Two side Forest Green Rovers, becoming Barry Robson’s sixth summer signing, and will provide competition for the number one jersey alongside Dutchman Kellar Roos.

Doohan came through the youth ranks at Celtic but never made a first-team appearance for the club. After various loan spells, he left Parkhead in 2021 for Tranmere Rovers, initially moving on loan before making the move permanent.

Capped 13 times at Scotland Under 21 level, Doohan’s performances with Tranmere in League Two earned him a move to League One with Forest Green in January but he was unable to prevent the club from being relegated.

Former Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan, pictured in action for Tranmere Rovers, has signed for Aberdeen. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“Despite his age, Ross has gained a lot of experience, at various levels both here in Scotland and in England,” Dons manager Robson said.

“He is composed and decisive and we look forward to helping Ross continue his professional development.

“We’ve got a significant number of fixtures to play this season so I am sure Ross will be an important asset for us and will be an excellent addition to the fantastic group of goalkeepers we have here at Aberdeen.”

Doohan, who has joined the Dons first team at their pre-season training camp in Portugal is keen to hit the ground running.

“I’m very happy to be here. As soon as I heard of the interest, I was keen to get it agreed quickly,” he said.

“When I spoke to the manager and Craig Samson, they both re-emphasised everything I knew about how big a club Aberdeen is. I know it’s going to be a massive season with European matches to look forward to and it was just an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.