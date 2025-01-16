Jimmy Thelin responds to Rangers defeat and admits Aberdeen's winless run must end on Saturday

Aberdeen boss has say on 3-0 defeat at Ibrox

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has admitted a win over Elgin City this weekend is imperative as his side seek to arrest their horror run.

After winning 15 of their first 16 games this season, Aberdeen have not tasted victory since a 4-1 win over Dundee on 9 November. It’s now no wins in 12 after a 3-0 defeat against Rangers, which leaves them 12 points behind the Ibrox side. They were nine points clear of Rangers after a 2-1 win over them in October. Although Aberdeen were still in the latest meeting going into time added on, goals from Leon Balogun and Cyriel Dessers were added to Hamza Igamane’s opener and took the game away from the visitors, who need to kick-start their season – and quick.

Thelin’s side head to face Elgin City in the Scottish Cup on Saturday. Failure is not an option. “We have to find a way back quite soon to get a result so we can get out the other side,” said the manager, who is desperately adding new blood to his squad. On-loan Spurs defender Alfie Dorrington made his debut as substitute against Rangers, as did Alexander Jensen. New signings Kristers Tobers and Jeppe Okkels started.

“We tried to stay in the game (v Rangers)," added Thelin. "They had more shots but we stayed in the game until the end so even when you don’t have that rhythm you are trying to the last minute. The players come from different backgrounds. Some are between seasons and haven’t done pre-season.

“They need some time to be resistant and not suffer injuries but the game time will be good for them. Every game is important for us and we have to win on Saturday. Then we have some time to prepare for the league game (against St Mirren) next week. The cup is another competition and we have to go through. That’s our reputation.