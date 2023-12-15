Jimmy Jeggo addresses Hibs future and being out of team as Craig Levein reunion awaits at St Johnstone

If Hibs wanted a player to perfectly advertise their team spirit and professionalism, then Jimmy Jeggo would be it. The 31-year-old Australian has not started a match since the 2-2 Hallowe’en draw with Ross County – but you won’t find the midfielder complaining.

Jeggo was a cornerstone in Nick Montgomery’s early Hibs teams and was lauded for his performances, complimenting Joe Newell in the centre of midfield. However, he missed the Viaplay Cup semi-final against Aberdeen due to illness and since then has lost his place to Dylan Levitt, only being afforded substitute cameos in Hibs’ last six matches. That will change on Saturday, though, against St Johnstone, as Newell is banned for an accumulation of yellow cards. Montgomery has already confirmed Jeggo will come in.

“It’s difficult,” Jeggo said of nor starting, before stressing that the team comes first. “There have been a few cases of boys who played regularly when the manager came in, or have always played regularly, just because of the performances or form of the team. It’s always really frustrating as a player. But the team has been winning and that’s a massive positive. You always want to play but, if the team are doing well, it’s important that you’re there to support them, that you’re there to do your job when you come on.

Jimmy Jeggo will be back in the Hibs first team on Saturday against St Johnstone.

“I think Paul Hanlon summed it up brilliantly after the Livingston game, when he said no-one has a divine right to play. I think, with this manager, there is a real togetherness in the group. You know there will be periods when someone else is playing in your place – but it’s important that we’re all there for the team, we all want the team to win.”

Jeggo is part of the senior leadership group at Hibs and speaking to him, his calmness, authority and grounded nature must be vital commodities to Montgomery. The two knew each other from their careers in Australia’s A-League and the former Eupen player has fully bought into Montgomery’s philosophy.

“I’ve spoken before, even under previous managers, about how good a group this is and how close we are, the types of people we have in the changing room,” continued Jeggo. “But definitely, under him, there is a real focus on family, on doing the right things, being together as a team and holding each other to high standards. That’s been the case until now.

“It’s so important for us senior players that we drive that – and we set the example. That could be me right now or Paul over the last couple of weeks. Because players will look at us and think: ‘Right, how are they reacting to not being in the team?’ It’s important for us, as older boys, to drive standards and show, in our attitude when we’re not playing, that the team comes first and we’re all trying to get the club where it needs to be.

Jeggo was sent off by referee Craig Napier - late rescinded to a yellow - on his last visit to McDiarmid Park.

“Even if you are starting, it shouldn’t really change what you’re doing in terms of how you hold yourself, the way you train, your attitude around the place. It’s important in football, there are so many ups and downs, that you hold yourself to a certain standard at all times. You never get too high when things are going well, never get too low when things are going badly. And I think it’s important for us, as senior players, to set those standards. Not just on match days, coming on to help the team, but during the week.”

Jeggo is one of a clutch of over-30s in the squad whose contract expires at the end of the season. Not afraid of seeking a new challenge given he has played in Belgium, Greece, Austria and his homeland, it is clear he is settled at Hibs and would be open to extending his stay should the offer present itself.

“I’m out of contract at the end of the season,” confirmed Jeggo. “I have been in this position many times as a player and I’m not getting any younger. With the manager there are always discussions and I’m really happy here, I absolutely love it here, I really enjoy the club, the city – everything that this place is about. My focus really is the team and personally I want to play as much as possible, getting back into the team but making sure that we go in the direction I feel we’re capable of. Another reason for wanting to stay here is that I think the club is heading to a really good place and you want to be a part of that. It’s a busy period coming, we’ve had a good little run and we want to keep that going, that’s the focus at the moment."

That run has Hibs fourth in the Premiership as they travel to Perth to take on a resurgent St Johnstone, who have picked up since Craig Levein took over last month. There is little love lost between the Saints boss and the Hibs fans given his strong Hearts connection and their first meeting since 2019 – Levein’s last win as the Jambos boss before being sacked – adds an extra layer of intrigue to this encounter. Jeggo hopes it will go better than his own last visit to McDiarmid Park, when he was sent off by referee Craig Napier, only to have it rescinded to a yellow on appeal.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein will renew hostilities with Hibs for the first time since 2019.