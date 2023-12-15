Hibs press conference highlights: Elias Melkersen explanation, Musa Toure response, who replaces Joe Newell

Hibs manager Nick Montgomery spoke to the media ahead of Saturday’s cinch Premiership match against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The main thrust of his press conference surrounded the potential investment from American billionaire Bill Foley – you can read his thoughts on that here – but there were also questions about Elias Melkersen’s permanent move away, interest in Adelaide United’s Musa Toure, transfer window plans and who replaces suspended Joe Newell in Perth this weekend. Here are Montgomery’s thoughts on it all.

On selling Elias Melkersen to Stromsgodset for a seven-figure fee: “With Melkersen, it was one of them: I'd never seen him, never met or worked with him but we felt that the offer was good. Speaking to Elias, he was adamant that he wanted to play week in, week out, and that's not something I can guarantee anybody. And I don't guarantee anybody that here. It wasn't a demand but I think the opportunity for him to play week in, week out at his age was something that he really wanted to do. When we looked at everything, we felt it was the right opportunity for him and the club – and also good business.”

Nick Montgomery speaks to the media ahead of Hibs' match against St Johnstone on Saturday.

When asked about Adelaide United’s Musa Toure – a reported transfer target – and their manager’s claims the teenager is not ready for a move abroad: “I can't really give anything concrete, it's just speculation. What the manager of another club says is nothing to do with me. That's his opinion, football is opinionated and I could give you opinions about Rory Whittaker. Some would say he's not ready at 16 but that's not my opinion, that's why he's started three games of football in the Premiership. Everybody has opinions on players. I can't comment on that speculation – there's nothing there.”

Any advancement in January transfer window plans: “Not really. I've told you about the players who are coming back fit. In terms of the budget, right now, we don't have the means to go out and bring players in at the minute, but we know we are going to lose a couple of players in January as well [to AFCON and Asian Cup] so it's a bit of a balancing act at the minute in terms of looking at the squad depth coming into that February period. But I know if the right players come up, they fit the club and the budget and the structure, then I know I can have those conversations with Brian [McDermott], Ian [Gordon] and Ben [Kensell]. But as of now, we haven't had any serious conversations.”

Who replaces suspended midfielder Joe Newell: “It’s a pretty easy decision, and it gives Joe a chance to have a little rest. He’s played a lot of games and took a few big knocks that he’s recovered from. Jimmy Jeggo will come back in, he’s been chomping at the bit. Based on his performances, it’s been really hard to leave Jimmy out. He’ll be straight back in this weekend.”

Adam Le Fondre’s injury situation: “He's still not in training. I think he's probably a little bit ahead of schedule, probably looking at some time in January/February to be fit. That's another one that we'll hopefully get back soon.”