Jim Goodwin's delight as St Mirren move level with Celtic and Ethan Erhahon strike defeats Livingston

St Mirren's Ethan Erhahon celebrates making it 1-0. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A first-half strike from midfielder Ethan Erhahon was enough to stretch the Buddies' unbeaten run to five matches and lift them up to seventh in the Premiership table.

After a stirring 3-2 success against Aberdeen to register a first league win of the season in their last outing, the Paisley outfit had to draw on reserves of determination to see off their hosts.

Goodwin said: "It's very rare you see an attractive and entertaining game of football here. "Some of that is down to the pitch and the way Livingston get stuck in. You need to give them credit for that but any side in the Premiership would come here and take a 1-0 win all day long.

Livingston manager David Martindale during the cinch Premiership match between Livingston and St Mirren at the Tony Macaroni Arena on October 02, 2021, in Livingston, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

"We've now won two games back to back which is a difficult thing to do.

"We have a bit of consistency now and we have played better than we have shown. We stood up to everything Livingston had to throw at us and they will feel unlucky not to have taken a point."

Erhahon's goal at the end of a lightning counter-attack was enough to ensure Goodwin's side move level on points with Celtic, having played a game more. For Livingston, a third straight loss leaves them with just their recent shock win over Ange Postecoglou’s team as their only success in the top flight.

The hosts had made the first chance of the game midway through the first half but it was another attack that led to the match-winner for the visiting Buddies.

After seeing off a corner Jim Goodwin’s side broke at speed and Erhahon drilled into the bottom corner, benefiting from a Marcus Fraser pass.

The Lions recovered and finished the first half the stronger of the two team but it was St Mirren who threatened most in the second half.

Stryjek had to save substitute Curtis Main and Conor McCarthy blazed over but in the end, a second was not required as the visitors stood firm for another three points.

David Martindale said: “I felt we deserved more from the game. But I'm standing here talking about getting beat again.

"It's a goalkeeping mistake, Max has got to save it. End of.”