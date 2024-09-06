Republic of Ireland host England in the Nations League this weekend. Here’s where you can stream the game live and watch on TV.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England and Republic of Ireland begin new eras this weekend as head coaches Lee Carsley and Heimir Hallgrímsson take to the dugout for the first game in charge of their respective nations.

Two months on from England’s Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain, the Three Lions travel to Ireland to open their Nations League campaign with a trip to Dublin’s Aviva Stadium for a clash against their near neighbours - and there is plenty at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carsley, who was named as England’s interim coach following the departure of the long-serving Gareth Southgate, will take charge of his first game against a nation he made 40 international appearances for as a player, while both Declan Rice and Jack Grealish will return to Ireland for the first time since they turned their back on them and switched international allegiance to England.

As for new Irish boss Hallgrímsson, he’ll be hoping for a repeat of his Euro 2016 success over England whilst he was manager of his native Iceland. The 57-year-old masterminded a memorable 2-1 win over the Three Lions in the last 16 stage of the European Championships in Nice back in 2016, but is insistent that it’ll have no baring on Saturday’s gaame.

“It is a totally different England team,” said Hallgrímsson. “The individual quality, the technical skills and speed of this team is much higher than the one we played. They are coming off a good tournament. The biggest difference is they had two months together (at the Euros) and we have three days to prepare.”

Looking to catch every minute of the big Nations League clash? This is how you can watch Ireland vs England live this Saturday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England will be without Jude Bellingham for the game against Republic of Ireland. | Getty Images

Ireland vs England team news

The Three Lions have had several key players pull out of their squad for the game in Dublin due to injury, so interim boss Carsley will be without Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Ollie Watkins. Key midfielder Jude Bellingham was also ruled out of the squad earlier in the month, with Real Madrid star set to be side-lined for a number of weeks.

As for Republic of Ireland, Shane Duffy, Gavin Bazunu, Mikey Johnston and Tom Cannon are not in the squad due to injury, but Celtic duo Adam Idah and Liam Scales could start the game after impressive starts to their domestic campaigns.

How to watch Ireland vs England, TV details for Nations League

Where: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, Saturday 7 September, 5pm

If you’re unable get to the Irish capital to see the game, don’t worry, it will be screened live on STV and ITV1 with coverage beginning at 4pm. Mark Pougatch will host the show and he will be joined by Ian Wright and Roy Keane.