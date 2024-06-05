Inverness Caledonian Thistle has released a statement. Cr. SNS Group.

Inverness approach ‘insolvency practitioner’ in case investor talks fall through

Inverness Caledonian Thistle say they are preparing for the prospect of administration after reversing the controversial decision to move their training base to Fife.

Following the club’s recent relegation from the Scottish Championship, the club announced they had agreed to move their daily training base 135 miles south and would share training facilities with fellow League One side Kelty Hearts.

Following heavy criticism from the club’s fans and wider media, the board of directors have now confirmed the move has been scrapped.

They have also revealed they are in talks with potential new investors after Norwegian renewables company Statkraft confirmed it was walking away from a previously agreed deal worth between £1.4million and £1.7m to the Caley Jags over five years.

“The Board of Directors are in discussions with potential new investors into the club and remain hopeful of finding a new investor or new owners,” the statement read.

“However, in the circumstances we currently find ourselves in following the loss of the Statkraft contract at Caledonian Stadium which was worth seven figures to the club and given the new financial position of the club, it is also prudent to approach a suitably qualified insolvency practitioner to advise on how we may proceed should our efforts to find new investment fall short.

“For clarity, on the football front, we have decided to remain training at Fort George for the foreseeable future” they added.

It was said the original decision was taken in order to attract players based in the central belt, though the plan was slammed with club bosses urged to halt their move to Fife and remain in the Scottish highlands, where the club is based.

Over 200 fans had protested the club’s move south at the Caley Thistle Social Club last week, with some fans claiming they would boycott season ticket purchases until it was resolved. Scotland international midfielder, and former Inverness player, Ryan Christie had also been critical of the move, saying the decision would result in the club “losing the sense of community” and branded it as a “freak decision”.