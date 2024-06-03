A round-up of some of the domestic Scottish football stories this Monday evening:

Cortes signs for Rangers

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign Oscar Cortes after the Colombian winger did enough to impress Philippe Clement before his loan stint from Lens was wrecked by injury. The 20-year-old initially joined the Ibrox club in January and made seven appearances prior to undergoing surgery on a season-ending muscular issue he sustained in the 2-1 win at Kilmarnock on February 28. Cortes has now signed for Rangers on a fresh one-year loan deal from Lens, with an agreement already in place for the Ibrox club to buy him in the summer of 2025 on a four-year contract through to 2029. “I am delighted to be able to stay at Rangers,” the attacker told Gers’ website as the deal was announced on Monday. It was an honour and privilege for me to join the club in January and I was enjoying my football under the manager and playing alongside my team-mates. Sadly, the injury ended my season early, but I have been working hard and I am excited to help the team and play in front of the wonderful fans again soon.”

Inverness U-turn over training base

Oscar Cortes will be back at Rangers next season. Pic: Luke Nickerson/Rangers FC/Shutterstock

Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Ross Morrison has stood down from his position at the Highland club, according to reports, in the wake of ICT’s controversial training-ground move to Kelty Hearts. The BBC also claims that the switch to Fife, which has caused a massive backlash from supporters and the wider public, will be scrapped. A board meeting at the Caledonian Stadium is expected to be held later on Monday evening.

Young Hibs defender leaves

Young Hibs defender Jacob Blaney has signed a pre-contract with Crusaders FC, the Easter Road club has announced. The 19-year-old made two senior first-team appearances in total for Hibs and also had loan spells at Stenhousemuir and East Fife. Hibs state that the “terms of the transfer will remain undisclosed however, the deal does include a sell-on clause”.

Adams back in the game

Former Ross County manager Derek Adams is back at Morecambe.

Derek Adams has returned to Morecambe for a third spell as manager less than eight months since his most recent departure, the League Two club have announced. Adams, who resigned from his post as Ross County boss after just 12 games in February, has been handed responsibility for all first-team matters with immediate effect. He told the club’s official website: “Morecambe FC is a club I know well from my previous two spells at the football club, and I am looking forward to getting started. There is a lot of work to be done over the transfer window to get ready for the start of the new season, and I know the board of directors were looking for a manager who knows the football club and how it works. I’m delighted to come back and try and help the football club move forward again.”

