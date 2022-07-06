The biggest day in the women’s football calendar is here, with the UEFA Women’s European Championship set to get underway in Manchester this evening as England Lionesses take on Austria at a sold out Wembley Stadium.

It’s sure to be a tournament for the ages, and one which will push the ceiling of the game even further and The Scotsman will be there to cover the tournament throughout the month with a series of vodcasts, beginning with today’s opening episode that features the recognisable face of Scotland’s number one goalkeeper Lee Gibson (née. Alexander).

Lee Gibson in action for Scotland during the World Cup 2019 Group D clash against Argentina (Photo credit: LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

Winner of an astonishing nine Scottish Women’s Premier League titles, six Scottish Cups and four Scottish Women’s Premier League Cups, the 30-year-old Glasgow City goalkeeper has featured for the national side 38 times, keeping 16 clean sheets along the way since making her international debut in 2017 in a 3-0 win over Hungary.

A part of Scotland’s squad both their European Championship and World Cup debuts in 2017 and 2019 respectively, the stopper has excelled during the recent World Cup qualifiers, including a number of outstanding performances at the SWNT’s new home of Hampden Park.

Gibson joins us this week to preview the Women’s Euros, her recent experiences against tournament favourites Spain, which team she is backing to win the tournament and why media focus on the tournament in England can benefit the whole of the United Kingdom and the Euros importance to the women’s game at a grassroots level. Oh...and her adorable dog makes a special guest appearance!

The City stopper also gives viewers a lowdown on which stars she pinpoints as the ‘ones to watch’ for fans taking in their first women’s game throughout the month.