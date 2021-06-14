Steve Clarke has named his Scotland XI to face Czech Reoublic. (Photo by Euan Cherry / SNS Group)

Scotland XI to face Czech Republic - No Kieran Tierney and Che Adams in Steve Clarke's team

Steve Clarke has revealed his Scotland XI to face Czech Republic, the first time a manager has done so for the country at an international tournament since Craig Brown and Morocco in France 98.

By Joel Sked
Monday, 14th June 2021, 1:09 pm

It is the game the country have been waiting 23 years for with the anticipation growing every day since David Marshall saved Aleksandar Mitrović’s penalty in a famous night in Belgrade.

Through the World Cup qualifiers and pre-tournament warm-up games there has been plenty of deliberation as to who will play where and what the exact formation it will be, either 3-4-1-2 or 3-4-2-1. Clarke has opted for the latter. But there are key omissions.

Follow all the action from Hampden Park throughout the afternoon on our live blog.

1. GK: David Marshall

Steve Clarke has opted for the man who became a national hero against Serbia. Not had the best of seasons but was solid against Luxembourg.

2. CB: Jack Hendry

With Scott McTominay primed for a midfield role, Hendry, following a hugely productive loan spell in Belgium provides the defence with positive and progressive qualities with the ball.

3. CB: Liam Cooper

The Leeds United captain showcased his ability against the Netherlands. Will be more than capable of shutting down the Czech attack on such a big stage.

4. CB: Grant Hanley

There are arguably three options here: Hanley, Declan Gallagher and Liam Cooper. The latter was excellent against the Netherlands, while the former has worked his way back into the Scotland fold and been strong for Norwich City. Playing in the World Cup triple header in March suggests he will likely get the nod.

