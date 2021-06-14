Scotland XI to face Czech Republic - No Kieran Tierney and Che Adams in Steve Clarke's team
Steve Clarke has revealed his Scotland XI to face Czech Republic, the first time a manager has done so for the country at an international tournament since Craig Brown and Morocco in France 98.
It is the game the country have been waiting 23 years for with the anticipation growing every day since David Marshall saved Aleksandar Mitrović’s penalty in a famous night in Belgrade.
Through the World Cup qualifiers and pre-tournament warm-up games there has been plenty of deliberation as to who will play where and what the exact formation it will be, either 3-4-1-2 or 3-4-2-1. Clarke has opted for the latter. But there are key omissions.
