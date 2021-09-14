Why Everton want Aberdeen starlet Calvin Ramsay - the teenager is the real deal

Calvin Ramsay is reportedly wanted by Everton. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The teenage right-back had just come up against two of the Azeri side’s best players in Abdellah Zoubir and Kady Borges. He held his own despite the gulf between the two teams.

“His performance level was brilliant throughout playing against a real top player or two on that side, three if you include the centre forward as well,” Glass said.

"It’s a great learning experience and it doesn’t look like he has to learn but there are little situations where he could have done better.

Ramsay impressed against Motherwell. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"He's going to be a top, top player.”

Ramsay is already a very, very good player.

And he’s not long turned 18. So when reports emerged on Monday night that Everton had turned their attention from Rangers’ Nathan Patterson to the Aberdeen star it made complete sense.

The right-back is the real deal.

Everton had him watched against Motherwell at the weekend and once again he was the main positive, even if he was on the losing side as Aberdeen went down 2-0.

At such an age, the English Premier League side will be aware that he won’t be the finished product, the same with any teenage talent. Especially as a defender, there will be tough lessons to come, tweaks to be made and growing up to do.

He made a strong start to his Scotland Under-21 career recently in a draw with Turkey. But there were times where he got drawn to the ball too quickly.

What they will likely be most encouraged by is his attitude, his confidence and composure.

Defensively, he is committed, combative and willing to get back and muck in. He makes good recovery runs and when it comes to one-v-one battles with wingers he has really good foot positioning and an agility which allows him to twist his body quickly and to make it difficult for a cross to be sent in.

Attacking-wise, he is fearless.

He, like Patterson at Rangers, is so composed on the ball.

So many full-backs, under pressure, will look for a percentage ball, clipped down the line in the vague direction of a winger. Ramsay will try to play.

Against Turkey, Scotland lacked his calmness in the middle of the park. He’ll get his head up, look to play a one-two or a pass in field to keep possession and build.

Going forward Ramsay is brave, a modern-day full-back. He will take risks and he will look to play forward, comfortable taking players on. Against Ross County recently, he received the ball under pressure on the half-way line. He tempted Blair Spittal in before easing past him with a caressed touch and shaping his body away from the midfielder.

In the same match he turned on to his so-called weaker left foot to clip a delicate pass to set up Austin Samuels. Then, at the weekend, the teenager created Aberdeen's best chance with a lovely cross.

Ramsay is more than an out-ball, so often he is the ball because he will take care of it, look to be positive. If he loses it, he will try to win it back.

He may only be 18 games into his first-team career, but he’s already the real deal.

