Everton switch focus from Rangers star to Aberdeen ace, ex-Celtic chief branded 'glove puppet', ex-Hibs forward's Hearts claim - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Calvin Ramsay is wanted by Everton. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The duo have big matches against Real Betis and Lyon respectively.

Meanwhile, here is all of Tuesday's Scottish football news:

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dons defender wanted

Everton have turned their attention to Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay. The Premier League side were keen on Rangers star Nathan Patterson but had their bid rejected by the Scottish champions before the close of the transfer window. The Scottish Sun report the Toffees had a scout watching the teenager in action against Motherwell. Ramsay has been one of Aberdeen's best players this campaign and has also attracted interest from Leicester City, West Ham United and Southampton.

Hibs to finish ‘best of the rest’

Tam McManus has backed Hibs to claim the “best of the rest tag in May”. Having watched the derby draw with Hearts on Sunday, he believes his former club are best placed to edge out their rivals to finish third.

“Sunday was a better point for Jack Ross’ men," he wrote. “They were missing three key players - Christian Doidge, Jamie Murphy and Jake Doyle-Hayes - as well as having Chris Cadden, Joe Newall and Paul Hanlon back in after lengthy spells out. Hearts were at full strength so in the circumstances, at Tynecastle, Ross has to be happier with the point.”

New Lowland League chairman to be appointed

George Fraser has stepped down from his position as Lowland League chair. It brings an end to a three and a half year spell in the position.

“The work and effort that George has put in over the past few years is incredible,” a statement read. “He has been an excellent Chairperson of the league and is a well-respected figure within the game.”

Ralston to return

Celtic are set to welcome back Anthony Ralston for Thursday's Europa League clash with Real Betis. It could see Josip Juranovic move to left-back as he did in the Old Firm loss to Rangers. Greg Taylor was replaced during the weekend's win over Ross County due to an issue with his shoulder.

Neilson's Hearts aim

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson believes the objective for the club should be pushing Celtic and Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership. The Tynecastle manager has set his sights on a European spot this season which will act as a platform to improve further.

“You want to be round about the Old Firm but it's very, very difficult to say you're going to beat the Old Firm,” he told Open Goal. "But that's got to be the objective, eventually, for the club.”

McKay no Celtic loss

Former Celtic striker Charlie Nicholas doesn’t believe Dom McKay’s exit from Parkhead is a big deal, describing the former rugby chief as a “glove puppet” and that the club is “run by an accountant and an owner who isn't there very often”.

He said: "They possess all the power and all the money. Even when Celtic floundered on the pitch last season, Rangers were still playing catch-up to their Old Firm rivals off it. So I don't see why McKay stepping down is a big issue in the grand scheme of things.”

Saints injury boost

St Johnstone have been boosted by the news that new signing Cammy MacPherson may only miss two or three weeks. The midfielder dislocated a shoulder in a friendly but scans have revealed the injury is not as bad as first feared.

A message from the Editor: