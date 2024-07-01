Who are the top 20 highest paid players at Euro 2024? Cr. Getty Images.Who are the top 20 highest paid players at Euro 2024? Cr. Getty Images.
Who are the top 20 highest paid players at Euro 2024? Cr. Getty Images.

Who is the highest paid player at the Euros? UEFA Euro 2024's 20 richest football players - including Jude Bellingham

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Jun 2024, 17:02 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 08:58 BST

Here are the 20 highest paid footballers playing at the 2024 European Championships.

The highly-anticipated knockout stage of the 2024 European Championships is finally here.

The groups game already threw up some shock results with the likes of Georgia and Slovenia progressing to the last 16 for the first time. While a number of big nations such as England and France have struggled to impress, tournament experts Croatia have already been sent packing.

There’s been some surprise names that have stolen the show too, with Georges Mikautadze and Romano Schmid taking the headlines ahead of icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe. Could they earn big money moves this summer after their outstanding start to the Euros?

A number of players will be hoping to put themselves in the shop window this summer as they look to earn big money moves, but which Euro 2024 stars are already currently some of the highest earning players in Europe?

Here are the 20 highest paid players at Euro 2024 - according to SalarySport.

The Arsenal and England star is the 20th highest paid player at the tournament. His current deal at the Emirates pockets him a reported £250k per week.

1. Bukayo Saka - England

The Arsenal and England star is the 20th highest paid player at the tournament. His current deal at the Emirates pockets him a reported £250k per week. | AFP via Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

After being eliminated at the group stage, the Serbian midfielder will return to Al-Hilal, where he earns a reported £258k per week.

2. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Serbia

After being eliminated at the group stage, the Serbian midfielder will return to Al-Hilal, where he earns a reported £258k per week. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

The Bayern Munich centre-back is one the highest paid players in the Dutch squad with a reported weekly wage of £263k.

3. Matthijs De Ligt - Netherlands

The Bayern Munich centre-back is one the highest paid players in the Dutch squad with a reported weekly wage of £263k. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

Another Bayern Munich star is next on the list, with the ex-Man City attacker said to earn a weekly wage of £280k at the Allianz Arena.

4. Leroy Sane - Germany

Another Bayern Munich star is next on the list, with the ex-Man City attacker said to earn a weekly wage of £280k at the Allianz Arena. | Getty ImagesPhoto: Getty Images

