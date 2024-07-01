The highly-anticipated knockout stage of the 2024 European Championships is finally here.

The groups game already threw up some shock results with the likes of Georgia and Slovenia progressing to the last 16 for the first time. While a number of big nations such as England and France have struggled to impress, tournament experts Croatia have already been sent packing.

There’s been some surprise names that have stolen the show too, with Georges Mikautadze and Romano Schmid taking the headlines ahead of icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe. Could they earn big money moves this summer after their outstanding start to the Euros?

A number of players will be hoping to put themselves in the shop window this summer as they look to earn big money moves, but which Euro 2024 stars are already currently some of the highest earning players in Europe?

Here are the 20 highest paid players at Euro 2024 - according to SalarySport.

Bukayo Saka - England The Arsenal and England star is the 20th highest paid player at the tournament. His current deal at the Emirates pockets him a reported £250k per week.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Serbia After being eliminated at the group stage, the Serbian midfielder will return to Al-Hilal, where he earns a reported £258k per week.

Matthijs De Ligt - Netherlands The Bayern Munich centre-back is one the highest paid players in the Dutch squad with a reported weekly wage of £263k.