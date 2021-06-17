Will Ally McCoist be on commentary duties tomorrow? (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

European Championship games are like buses. You wait 23 years for once and two come along at once – though this one is as big as it gets.

England vs Scotland at Wembley in a major tournament is finally upon us, with little under 24 hours until the two sides clash in Group D.

Gareth Southgate’s side qualify with a win, whereas Steve Clarke’s side require at least a point to give themselves a hope of advancing beyond the group stage.

Despite warnings from government officials, the Tartan Army have travelled to London in their thousands, each of them holding hope that they will be able to secure a Willy Wonka style golden ticket so they can roar the Scotland side on to a first win over the Auld Enemy since 2000.

Ultimately, many of those fans will be left disappointed, with Covid rules relegating them to beer gardens and pubs.

While the rest of Scotland may be around 500 miles away, they will still be cheering the boys on from various venues across the country, including a sold out fan zone in Glasgow green which will host 3000 fans on Friday evening.

So, with many of us locked out the stadium and unable to take in the match day atmosphere, the ITV/STV studio will be our home for the evening, as we join a host of pundits that will assessing the game from both nations perspectives.

Who will be ITV’s punditry team for England vs Scotland?

A mix of former Scotland and England legends will be in the studio for tomorrow’s night at Wembley, with the coverage due to start at 7pm and end at 10:30pm.

Former England full back, and Sky Sports favourite, Gary Neville has been confirmed as part of the punditry team. The former Manchester United defender was part of the Three Lions team the last time the two sides met in a major tournament, when they faced each other in Euro 1996.

Alongside him will be his former Manchester United captain Roy Keane, with the outspoken Republic of Ireland legend acting as the neutral party on the evening.

The first of three Scottish pundits is Graeme Souness. Winning 54 caps for Scotland, the former Rangers midfielder knows one or two things about meeting, and beating, England and will be joined by two fellow countrymen in Aberdeen midfielder Scott Brown and Celtic great John Collins.

Will Ally McCoist and Clive Tyldesley be on commentary?

To the dismay of many, it appears the popular duo will NOT be on commentary duty, despite receiving heaps of praise for their work in the tournament already.

McCoist posted via his Instagram page “thanks for all the kind words. Always a pleasure @clivetyldesley. Here’s our next few games together, looking forward to them all!!!” before listing Denmark v Belgium, North Macedonia v Holland and Slovakia v Spain.

Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, it is expected that Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon will take the commentary duties for the game.

