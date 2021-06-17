Anticipation ahead of the Euro 2020 game is at fever pitch - no more so than among the thousands of Scotland fans making the journey south.
1. An old rivalry
England and Scotland will meet for the 115th time in Friday’s Euro 2020 clash. The Three Lions lead the way on 48 wins but the Tartan Army can look back on a decent figure of 41 victories down the years, with 25 draws.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
2. A must-win game for Scotland
Following the 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic in Monday’s Euro 2020 opener at Hampden Park, it is bordering on a must-not lose encounter for Steve Clarke's men. Lose and Scotland would likely have to beat Croatia handsomely on Tuesday and even then there is no certainty they would progress.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
3. Glasgow Central
Thousands of Scotland fans have boarded trains bound for London this afternoon, carrying the best wishes of the country ahead of the clash with England at Wembley. At Glasgow Central Station, hundreds of the Tartan Army faithful were seen seen preparing for the game.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
4. Remembering 1996
This hotly-anticipated clash ended in defeat for Scotland, after Alan Shearer headed England ahead shortly after the break. Gary McAllister had his penalty spectacularly saved by David Seaman 14 minutes from time - before Rangers’ Paul Gascoigne flicked the ball over Colin Hendry and smashed home a volley to give England the win.
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell