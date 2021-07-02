With Scotland and Wales leaving the tournament early, England remain as the only home nations left in Euro 2020 ahead of the quarter final stage.

The Tartan Army, who joined 23 other nations in Euro 2020 earlier this month, qualified for the tournament following a pulsating penalty shoot out win against Serbia in November and, despite their group stage heartache, Scotland learned how to boogie on the big stage once again.

After qualifying in fairytale fashion, Scotland fans will be hoping Steve Clarke’s side can ensure it's not another 23 years until they qualify for another major tournament again when they go again for the World Cup qualifying campaign in September.

Scotland will face England for the first time since the pulsating 2-2 draw at Hampden Park in 2017. SNS Group Craig Williamson

Hampden Park, which hosted four games at the tournament, now also bows out of the tournament after hosting the last 16 game between Sweden and Ukraine earlier in the week.

However, with the tournament heading into squeaky bum stage of the competition, many are wondering who the bookies are tipping to be victorious this year?

The last tournament saw a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal take home their first ever major trophy and, with some of the world’s biggest stars already exiting the competition, many people are starting to predict tournament wins for one of the eight remaining countries.

Who are the bookies favourites for Euro 2020?

It was Didier Deschamps France who were the original tournament favourites, but their shock penalty shoot out exit to Switzerland has seen a swift move in the betting odds.

Holders Portugal are also out, alongside the much fancied Holland, Germany and Croatia.

The exit of many of the tournament big guns means England take their place as favourites, with the Three Lions priced at 7/4 to bring home the trophy a week on Sunday at Wembley.

2012 winners Spain comes in next at odds of 16/4, followed by Italy and Belgium who are priced at 4/1 and 7/1 respectively.

Tournament dark horses Denmark and Czech Republic are priced at 10/1 and 25/1.

Who are the favourites for the Euro 2020 Golden Boot?

The much coveted Golden Boot has been close run so far, with a number of players still in the tournament closing in on Cristiano Ronaldo’s five goal haul for the now knocked out Portugal.

However, the bookies favourite to win the award remains with the Juventus star, with Ronaldo priced at 5/4 to take home the award despite exiting at the last 16 stage.

One of the stars of the tournament, Czech Republic’s Patrik Schick, comes in next at 4/1, with Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku priced the same.

England Raheem Sterling, who has notched three goals for the Three Lions so far comes in a odds of 7/1.

