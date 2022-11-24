Here are the countries Scotland fans are supporting at the Qatar World Cup 2022 this winter.

Sadly, as we know, Steve Clarke’s Scotland side were unable to make it to the Qatar World Cup this winter after their play-off defeat to Ukraine earlier in the year.

Nonetheless the tournament has roared on despite a chorus of criticism aimed at the host country Qatar and its human rights record.

And with Scottish fans forced to watch on from the sidelines, many have picked a team to back at this month’s tournament – even if it has to rotate on a weekly basis!

However, to get a definitive list, we decided to ask Scotsman readers which team they are backing at Qatar 2022 – and here is what they said.

1. Whoever is playing England - 17% A cheeky reply - but by far the most prominent one. Football's oldest rivalry shows no sign of waning. Photo: Matthias Hangst Photo Sales

2. England - 16.6% ...or is it? Almost as many Scotsman readers said they would be backing England at the tournament. Photo: Shaun Botterill Photo Sales

3. Wales - 15.8% The Welsh dragon is being backed by a number of Scots at this year's World Cup. Photo: Clive Mason Photo Sales

4. Canada - 15% They may have narrowly lost their first game to Belgium, but plenty Scottish fans want to see Canada do well. Photo: JACK GUEZ Photo Sales