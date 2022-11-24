News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Who will Scotland fans be backing at the World Cup 2022? (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Which team Scotland fans are supporting at the Qatar World Cup 2022 - according to Scotsman readers

Here are the countries Scotland fans are supporting at the Qatar World Cup 2022 this winter.

By Graham Falk
12 minutes ago
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 2:00pm

Sadly, as we know, Steve Clarke’s Scotland side were unable to make it to the Qatar World Cup this winter after their play-off defeat to Ukraine earlier in the year.

Nonetheless the tournament has roared on despite a chorus of criticism aimed at the host country Qatar and its human rights record.

Latest World Cup 2022 Odds: Who is the favourite to win World Cup 2022, World Cup winners odds on Spain, Portugal, England

And with Scottish fans forced to watch on from the sidelines, many have picked a team to back at this month’s tournament – even if it has to rotate on a weekly basis!

However, to get a definitive list, we decided to ask Scotsman readers which team they are backing at Qatar 2022 – and here is what they said.

'Former Celtic player headbutted me' reveals England World Cup 2022 star

1. Whoever is playing England - 17%

A cheeky reply - but by far the most prominent one. Football's oldest rivalry shows no sign of waning.

Photo: Matthias Hangst

Photo Sales

2. England - 16.6%

...or is it? Almost as many Scotsman readers said they would be backing England at the tournament.

Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales

3. Wales - 15.8%

The Welsh dragon is being backed by a number of Scots at this year's World Cup.

Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales

4. Canada - 15%

They may have narrowly lost their first game to Belgium, but plenty Scottish fans want to see Canada do well.

Photo: JACK GUEZ

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
ScotlandScotsmanSteve ClarkeEnglandUkraine