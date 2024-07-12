Slovakia 0-2 Scotland: Serbia match will be vital for seedings as Emslie hits double

Claire Emslie hit a second-half double as Scotland overcame a thunderstorm delay to beat Slovakia 2-0 in their Women’s European qualifier.

Emslie twice burst into the box to net from close range, either side of a 45-minute delay to let torrential rain and lighting pass in Nitra. Scotland had already qualified for the Euro 2025 play-offs and now face Serbia at Firhill on Tuesday in a shoot-out for top spot in Group B2, which could ensure seeding in next Friday’s draw.

The visitors started well with Erin Cuthbert, Chelsea Cornet, Martha Thomas and Kirsty Hanson all threatening in the opening seven minutes. Nicola Docherty, Cuthbert and Emslie all forced saves as Scotland dominated the first half and goalkeeper Eartha Cumings pushed the ball over the crossbar at the other end to foil a clever long-range effort.

Claire Emslie was on target once again for Scotland Women.

Scotland opened the scoring inside the first minute of the second half when Emslie slid in at the back post to convert Hanson’s teasing low cross. The game had started in temperatures of 30C – necessitating a liquid break midway through the first half – but there was soon too much water falling from the sky as a deluge resumed.

Play was stopped just after Cumings pushed away a dangerous free-kick in the 58th minute with visibility seriously affected and lighting strikes further delaying the restart. After play got going again, Emslie doubled Scotland’s lead in the 70th minute when she capitalised on some hesitant defending to force the ball home following Cuthbert’s square ball.