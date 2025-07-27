Here is everything you need to know ahead the next Women’s Euros, including dates and hosts.

The Women’s Euros final is now just hours away, with England Lionesses and Spain ready to clash in Basel for the right to be crowned as the 2025 champions of Europe this weekend.

One of the best attended and most watched tournaments in women’s football history, hosts Switzerland have saw over half-a-million people visit the country in order to attend games throughout the competition, with a capacity crowd of 38,512 people set to attend Sunday’s final at the St. Jakob-Park.

While Sarina Wiegman’s side are the current holders of the competition following their 2-1 extra time victory over Germany in the 2022 Women’s Euro Final at Wembley, the could become the first England team - men or women - to win a major tournament on foreign soil.

Taking place in Switzerland for the first time this summer, the tournament has taken place across eight different stadiums, and saw 25,000 fans take part in a special fan march last week when the took on Spain the quarter-final of the competition. But where will the next major women’s tournaments take place, and which stadiums are the games going to be played at?

When is the next Women’s Euros?

With the European Championship hosted every four years, the next Women’s Euros is set to take place in the summer of 2029. Typically held in either June or July, the full confirmed dates are not yet announced, with confirmation of this expected around December.

When is the next Women’s World Cup?

The next major tournament in women’s football will be the World Cup, and is the 10th edition of the competition. The FIFA Women's World Cup is scheduled to take place between June 24 to July 25, 2027.

Where will the Women’s World Cup be held?

The tournament has been confirmed to take place in Brazil, and will feature 32 teams competing across 10 to 12 venues, many of which were used in the 2014 Men’s World Cup. It will be the first Women's World Cup hosted in South America.

When will the next Women’s Euros be held?

As it stands, there is no confirmation on where the Women’s Euros 2029 will take place, with five nations still bidding to host the tournament.

The current nations in the running to be hosts for the Women’s Euro 2029 are: Germany, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Denmark and Sweden [joint bid]. The winning bid will be announced in December.

How many teams will be in Women’s Euros 2029?