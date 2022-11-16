What channel is Turkey v Scotland on? TV details, live stream, kick-off time

Steve Clarke’s Scotland play their final match of 2022 when they face Turkey in the first international fixture between the sides in 62 years on Wednesday.

The only previous meetings of the two nations took place on June 8, 1960 when Eric Caldow and Alex Young scored consolation goals for Andy Beattie’s side in a 4-2 defeat in Ankara.

Clarke will hope for a better outcome as he looks to build on a positive September camp where Scotland earned top spot in their Nations League group and a guaranteed play-off to qualify for Euro 2024 thanks to taking seven points from a possible nine against Ukraine and Ireland. However, he will have to make-do without a handful of star players for the friendly in Diyarbakir after his squad was hit by three call-offs.

Che Adams, Nathan Patterson and Kenny McLean have all withdrawn, in addition to the absence of any Celtic call-ups due to the club opting to retain their players for the Sydney Super Cup tournament taking place in Australia.

Scotland will face Turkey in the first-ever international fixture to take place at the Diyarbakir Stadium on Wednesday. (ILYAS AKENGIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Nonetheless, Clarke still has a strong squad to choose from, boosted by the return of captain Andy Robertson from injury and, for the first time, joined by his Liverpool team-mate Calvin Ramsay following his recent debut in the Champions League against Napoli.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match, including how to watch:

Match details

Who: Turkey v Scotland

What: International friendly

Where: Diyarbakir Stadium, Diyarbakir, Turkey

When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, kick-off 5pm UK time

Is Turkey v Scotland on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 4.55pm.

For those unable to watch the match live, extended highlights will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 11.25pm on Wednesday evening.

Is there a live stream?

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the match via the SkyGo App. Non-subcribers can purchase a one-day pass from Now TV for £11.99.

Team news

Che Adams, Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson have all withdrawn from the original Scotland squad while Celtic players David Turnbull, Greg Taylor and Anthony Ralston have been retained by their club. Hoops skipper Callum McGregor was injured anyway.

Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey was not available for selection because of injury but Steve Clarke otherwise has the party that helped Scotland to UEFA Nations League promotion with wins over Ukraine and Republic of Ireland last month.

The Scotland boss has also been able to welcome back the likes of captain Andy Robertson, defender Grant Hanley and midfielder Ryan Jack following injury as he looks ahead to a European Championship qualifying group which also features Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Referee

The match officials are from Kosovo. Visar Kastrati will take charge alongside assistant referees Edmond Zeqiri and Granit Hyseni. Arda Kardeşler is the fourth official.

