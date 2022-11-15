Steve Clarke stresses importance of Turkey match and relishes 'good percentage of players available'

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is happy to get the chance to build on their work in September after a strong squad made the journey to Turkey.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke and his players are in Diyarbakir to take on Turkey.

Clarke lost Che Adams, Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson from his original squad for Wednesday’s friendly in Diyarbakir. He was also denied the chance to call up Celtic players such as David Turnbull, Greg Taylor and Anthony Ralston, who are with their club in Australia, while Hoops skipper Callum McGregor was injured anyway.

Brentford full-back Aaron Hickey was not available for selection because of injury but Clarke otherwise has the party that helped Scotland to UEFA Nations League promotion with wins over Ukraine and Republic of Ireland last month.

The Scotland boss has also been able to welcome back the likes of captain Andy Robertson, defender Grant Hanley and midfielder Ryan Jack following injury as he looks ahead to a European Championship qualifying group which also features Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Clarke said: “If you’re involved in football, you understand you have to move on. It was disappointing for ourselves not to go to the World Cup. I’m sure it was disappointing for Turkey not to go to the World Cup. But you have to look forward to the next challenge, which is qualifying for Germany in 2024.

“It was important to fit a match into the November window because going from September to March is too long without seeing the players. We’ve managed to get a good percentage of the players with us that were with us in September even though it’s not an official FIFA window. That was important. We can speak about what we did. We’ve already touched on what we did in the last camp in September and we look to improve that.”