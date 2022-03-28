What channel is the Scotland game on? TV details for friendly against Austria

Austria's defeat to Wales on Thursday in the play-off semi-final ended their hopes of participation at Qatar in November, but Scotland’s remain with their own play-off postponed until June due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Russian invasion.

The plan had been for the losing semi-finalists to meet as the two winners faced off for a place in Friday’s draw but with Ukraine unable to compete in this international fixture window, Scotland accepted a friendly with the losing semi-finalist regardless and will hope to meet wales on their own terms in June.

Steve Clarke is taking the friendlies seriously as play-off preparation and named a strong line-up for the similarly hastily arranged match against Poland – another team affected indirectly by the conflict in Ukraine. He is expected to do likewise in Vienna, attempting to extend Scotland’s unbeaten run of six wins and last week’s draw.

Scotland's midfielder John McGinn (C) watches as his overhead kick travels towards the goal making it 2-2 at Hampden. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Here’s how to keep in touch with the action in Austria...

Match details

Who: Austria v Scotland

What: International Challenge Match

Lyndon Dykes scores the winner in Vienna last September. (Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images)

Where: Ernst Happel Stadion, Vienna

When: Tuesday, Marcyh 29, 2022

How to watch

Sky will show the match on Sky Sports Main event, (ch.401 / Virgin 501) from 7pm. That also means it can be streamed via the Sky Go app or through NOW TV.

Scotland's midfielder John McGinn (R) vies with Austria's midfielder Florian Grillitsch last March. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Previous meetings?

The teams met recently in the qualifying campaign for Qatar 2022 - and Scotland were undefeated. An overhead kick from John McGinn was the highlight of a 2-2 draw at Hampden before Steve Clarke’s side went to Vienna and earned three valuable points en route to second place thanks to Lyndon Dykes’ decidedly dicey penalty.

Overall the nations have met at senior Men’s A level 22 times and it’s a fairly even split. Scotland have won seven times and drawn seven with Austria just holing the upper hand with eight victories.

Anything else?

It will be Austria boss Franco Foda’s last match in charge of his national team. He resigned after failing to qualify for the World Cup and that’s partly why the friendly is taking place at all.

Odds

Result: Austria 23/20 (WillHill, Boylesports) Draw 23/10 (Boylesports, Bet365) Scotland 11/4 (skybet)

Other bets: Both to Score 10/11 (WillHill, Bet365)