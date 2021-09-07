Lyndon Dykes scores from the spot to put Scotland 1-0 up. Picture: SNS

This is Scotland’s biggest match to date in their bid to reach successive international tournaments and be one of the European sides competing at Qatar 2022.

Austria are the second-place seeds in Group F and the team Scotland circled as the opponents to knock off if they wanted to give themselves a chance of reaching the play-offs, with Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark expected to run away with the group.

A 2-2 draw at Hampden on matchday one was a solid, though slightly underwhelming start, but the opportunity is there to put that right on Tuesday evening if they can get all three points.