This is Scotland’s biggest match to date in their bid to reach successive international tournaments and be one of the European sides competing at Qatar 2022.
Austria are the second-place seeds in Group F and the team Scotland circled as the opponents to knock off if they wanted to give themselves a chance of reaching the play-offs, with Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark expected to run away with the group.
A 2-2 draw at Hampden on matchday one was a solid, though slightly underwhelming start, but the opportunity is there to put that right on Tuesday evening if they can get all three points.
Austria v Scotland
Tuesday, 07 September, 2021, 21:17
Crucial World Cup qualifier in Vienna
7.45pm kick-off
- Scotland looking to move into second
Dykes hobbles off with an injury. He’s going to be replaced with Christie.
Chance for 2-0 as O’Donnell is played through by Adams. The defender decides to go early and hits a great strike but Bachmann is equal to it.
McGinn flashes a shot over the bar from 20 yards just a few seconds later.
Bachmann almost gives Scotland a gift as he kicks the turf at a kick out. The keeper manages to do enough to battle Adams for the ball as the striker isn’t able to gain possession until he’s at the corner flag. O’Donnell’s eventual shot, which was heading out for a throw, is blocked.
Scotland survive a penalty check of their own as Hanley is booked for pulling down an attacker just as a corner was being taken. There didn’t look much in it and there VAR officials weren’t interested. Unfortunately the booking still stands and Hanley misses the Israel game.
The second half is underway.
Half-time
Scotland lead at the break thanks to Lyndon Dykes’ penalty. A huge 45 minutes coming up.
Laimer flashes one wide after a terrific block by O’Donnell. Austria claim for a handball in the build-up but there’s no interest from the VAR officials.
Austria test the Scots defence with a cross into the box. It breaks for Grillitsch who fires wide from distance.
McGinn has a go at the other end after being set up by Dykes, but it goes narrowly wide.
GOAL FOR SCOTLAND!
Lyndon Dykes smashes it down the middle and finds the back of the net!
IT’S A PENALTY!