Scotland go in search of a famous result on Tuesday evening when they take on Spain in their second Euro 2024 qualifier.

Steve Clarke’s men come into the fixture off the back of a 3-0 victory over Cyprus at Hampden Park on Saturday afternoon. While it wasn’t the most exciting of encounters it was a professional performance. John McGinn opened the scoring in the first half with Scott McTominay adding two late goals to complete a score line which slightly flattered the hosts.

It will be a different game against the group’s number seeds Spain who opened their qualifying campaign with a 3-0 success at home to Norway. The Spanish, who have slipped to tenth in the FIFA World Rankings, are going through somewhat of a transition with a new manager and many of the country’s big names having retired from international football in recent years, the latest being Sergio Busquets and Sergio Ramos with a new batch of special talents coming through, including Barcelona trio Alejandro Balde, Gavi and Pedri, even if the latter will be missing against Spain.

Match details

Who: Scotland v Spain

What: Euro 2024 qualifier, Group A

Where: Hampden Park, Glasgow

When: Tuesday, March 28. Kick-off 7.45pm

Scotland will face Spain on Tuesday night at Hampden Park. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Referee: Sandro Schaerer

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on Viaplay Sports 1 with coverage getting under from Hampden Park at 7pm. Viaplay Sports 1 can be found on channel 412 on Sky or channel 551 on Virgin and is available only to subscribers with the game available via the Viaplay app for streaming on laptop, phone or tablet. There will be a repeat of the match at 8pm on Wednesday, March 29.

Is the game available on terrestrial TV?

There will be no live coverage but extended highlights of the match will be on BBC One Scotland from 10.40pm and available on iPlayer.

Last meeting

Scotland and Spain were drawn in the same qualifying group for Euro 2012. The most recent came in October 2011 at the Estadio José Rico Pérez in Alicante with Scotland falling to a 3-1 defeat against a star-studded side. David Silva netted a first-half double with David Villa getting the other before a David Goodwillie consolation. The previous Hampden meeting was in 2010 in a frenetic encounter. Spain took a two-goal lead but Scotland scored twice in the second half to level through Steven Naismith and a Gerard Pique own goal, only to be undone after Fernando Llorente took advantage of a misjudgement by Stephen McManus to secure a 3-2 win.

Team news

Scotland suffered a huge injury blow during the win over Cyprus. Che Adams picked up a knock and was replaced by Lyndon Dykes. He has since returned to Southampton with Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland back in the squad for the first time in three years after impressing since moving to Tynecastle Park.

Spain will be without one of their best players in Barcelona midfielder Pedri. Bryan Gil and Gerard Moreno are also unavailable to manager Luis de la Fuente.

