Hearts' Lawrence Shankland makes Scotland squad return as two players drop out for Spain clash

Scotland have added Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland to their squad to face Spain on Tuesday.

Mark Atkinson
By Mark Atkinson
Published 26th Mar 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 14:02 BST
Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has been called into the Scotland squad.
Shankland has 21 goals in all competitions this season and comes in to the squad with Che Adams making way after injuring his calf in Saturday’s win over Cyprus. The Scottish Football Association also said Anthony Ralston had withdrawn from Steve Clarke’s squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday.

Shankland has won four Scotland caps, scoring once, but has not featured for the national side since 2020. Adams came off towards the end of Saturday’s win due to a tight calf and after the match Clarke said it would be “optimistic” to think that he could recover in time for the Spain clash.

It is now likely that QPR striker Lyndon Dykes will lead the line for Scotland when the Spanish visit Glasgow on Tuesday. The former Livingston striker came on for Dykes against Cyprus and laid on an assist.

