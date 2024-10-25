Scotland will hope to take a big leap towards the Women’s Euros with a win against Hungary in Budapest.

Scotland could take a huge step towards qualification for their first major tournament since 2019 when they take on Hungary in the first leg of their Euro 2025 playoff in Budapest on Friday night.

The first game of a two-legged tie, Pedro Martinez Losa side will arrive in the Hungarian capital of Budapest on the back of a five game winning run and have been further boosted by the return of key players Caroline Weir and Emma Watson for the clash at the Bozsik Arena.

Winners on their last visit to Hungary, the Spanish boss will be hoping his side can replicate their performance from the 2-0 win in October 2021 and bring a lead back to Scotland ahead of the second leg, which takes place at Easter Road on Tuesday night.

Should Scotland manage to navigate the two-legged two tie and get past Hungary, they'll then face either Montenegro or Finland in another two-legged tie for a place in next year's European Championship, which is set to take place in Switzerland next July.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Hungary vs Scotland:

Caroline Weir has returned at the right time for Scotland, ahead of their Euro 2025 playoff with Hungary. Cr: SNS Group. | SNS Group

Hungary vs Scotland match details

Where: Boszik Stadion, Budapest, Hungary, Friday 25 October. Kick-off 5.15pm (UK time).

Scotland Women team news

The return of Weir and Watson to the squad is the biggest news from the Tartan Army camp, with both included in the squad for the first time in over a year, after both recovered from ACL injuries this month.

Captain Rachel Corsie is ruled out of the game after undergoing surgery in recent weeks, while Rangers midfield duo Chelsea Cornet and Kirsty Maclean are also both missing. Celtic’s Shannon McGregor is included though, and is in line for her international debut, while Brann’s Lauren Davidson has been recalled to the squad after some strong recent form in the Norwegian Toppserien.

Scotland predicted XI: Cummings, Evans, Clark, Howard, Docherty, Kerr, Cuthbert, Weir, Emslie, Hanson, Thomas.

Hungary vs Scotland latest odds

Scotland come into the game as favourites, with a odds of 2/5 to win the first leg. Their opponents are priced at 11/2 to win on Friday night. Fancy the game to end in a draw instead? You can gets odds of 22/5.

All odds are offered by bet365 are are subject to change at any time. Please gamble responsibly.

Hungary vs Scotland TV details

If you’re unable to make over to Hungary for the game, it will be broadcast live on BBC Alba. Coverage begins at 5pm.