Scotland face a mammoth task to qualify for the last 16 of Euro 2020, after losing their opening game of Group D against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on Monday.

The Tartan Army will joined 23 other nations in Euro 2020 this month after they qualified for the tournament following a pulsating penalty shoot out win against Serbia in November that made the whole country boogie.

After qualifying in fairytale fashion, Scotland fans are hoping Steve Clarke’s men can go one better, and oust group opponents England, Croatia and Czech Republic to progress to the group stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Scotland will face England for the first time since the pulsating 2-2 draw at Hampden Park in 2017. SNS Group Craig Williamson

And what better incentive for the side to progress out of the group stages for the first time than knowing their potential last 16 opponents could face Scotland against a backdrop of a loud, and proud, Hampden Park.

However, who is it the bookies are tipping to be victorious this year? The last tournament saw a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal take home their first ever major trophy and, with some of the world’s biggest stars returning to the world stage, fans are already making their predictions since the tournaments June 11 opener.

Who are the bookies favourites for Euro 2020?

Didier Deschamps France are the slight favourites ahead of Gareth Southgate's England according to the bookies, with the bookies placing them both at 9/2 favourites to take home the European Championship trophy, with England at 5/1.

With superstars like Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba likely to feature for the French team this year, they tipped to add to their World Cup trimuph.

Belgium, the No one ranked side in the FIFA world rankings, are third favourites with odds of 11/2, Robert Page’s Wales come in at 150/1.

What are the odds on Scotland ahead of the tournament?

Perhaps unsurprisingly Steve Clarke’s side are rank outsiders to win the tournament, with odds of 200/1 to win the competition meaning the bookies feel nations such as Austria, Wales and Finland are more likely to be the surprise winners of the tournament. However, you only have to look at Greece’s memorable 2006 campaign to remember anything is possible in football.

Scotland are currently 4/1 to qualify from Group D, while they are 33/1 to win the group.

In terms of Scotland’s remaining Group D games, the odds are as follows:

Scotland vs England

Scotland 10/1 – draw 4/1 – England 3/10

Scotland vs Croatia

Scotland 11/4 – draw 23/10 – Croatia 21/20

Do you think history could repeat itself? Well, if you think Scotland will repeat their 1-0 win at Wembley in 1999, you can have rather big odds of 18/1, while Southampton’s Scottish international Che Adams is 100/1 to take home the golden boot.

All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any point.

