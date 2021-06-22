Scotland require three points at Hampden Park on this evening to qualify for the first time in their history.

The Tartan Army, who joined 23 other nations in Euro 2020 earlier this month, qualified for the tournament following a pulsating penalty shoot out win against Serbia in November and now the whole country is ready to boogie again.

After qualifying in fairytale fashion, Scotland fans are hoping Steve Clarke’s men can go one better, and oust group opponents Croatia to progress to the group stages of a major tournament for the first time in their history.

Scotland will face England for the first time since the pulsating 2-2 draw at Hampden Park in 2017. SNS Group Craig Williamson

And what better incentive for the side to progress out of the group stages for the first time than knowing their potential last 16 opponents could face Scotland against a backdrop of a loud, and proud, Hampden Park.

However, who are the bookies tipping to be victorious this year? The last tournament saw a Cristiano Ronaldo inspired Portugal take home their first ever major trophy and, with some of the world’s biggest stars returning to the world stage, fans are already making their predictions since the tournaments June 11 opener.

Who are the bookies favourites for Euro 2020?

Didier Deschamps France are still favourites despite their shock 1-1 draw with Hungary according to the bookies, with the bookies placing them both at 7/2 favourites to take home the European Championship trophy, though England, previously joint favourites, have falling to fifth favourites, with odds dropping to 7/1 from 5/1.

Germany and Italy are both second favourites, coming in at 6/1, with top seeds Belgium priced at 13/2.

Robert Page’s Wales, who have already qualified for the knockout stages, come in at 100/1.

What are the odds on Scotland ahead of the tournament?

Perhaps unsurprisingly Steve Clarke’s side are rank outsiders to win the tournament, with odds of 250/1 to win the competition meaning the bookies feel nations such as Poland, Wales and Ukraine are more likely to be the surprise winners of the tournament. However, you only have to look at Greece’s memorable 2006 campaign to remember anything is possible in football.

Scotland are currently 7/4 to qualify from Group D.

In terms of tonight’s final Group D game, the odds are as follows:

Scotland vs Croatia

Scotland 9/5 – draw 5/2 – Croatia 7/5

All odds are provided by SkyBet and are subject to change at any point.

