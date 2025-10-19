Scott McTominay absence explained as Scotland team-mate helps inflict Napoli title defence blow

Ex-Man Utd man sidelined on return from international duty

Scott McTominay was absent from the Napoli squad that suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Torino on Saturday.

The midfielder was forced to miss the Serie A match on his return from international duty where he played back-to-back 90 minutes for Scotland in the wins over Greece and Belarus, scoring the decisive goal in the latter for his 13th goal in 65 caps.

McTominay has been a pivotal figure for Napoli since joining the club in the summer of 2024 following a £25million move from Manchester United. He earned a Ballon d'Or nomination for his starring role in helping fire Antonio Conte's side to the scudetto, contributing 12 goals and six assists to become a hero of Naples.

Scott McTominay missed Napoli’s 1-0 defeat at Torino on Saturday. | SNS Group

He added one goal and one assist to his tally in the opening six league matches of the current season to help Napoli back to the top of the table as they bid to retain their crown.

However, his side have been knocked off the summit after their 1-0 loss at Torino, with Inter Milan moving into first place on goal difference following a 1-0 away win over Roma, who are also tied at the top on 15 points.

Napoli boss Conte explained that injury was behind McTominay's surprise non-appearance at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

"Scott suffered a cut in training and needed six stitches to his ankle," he said. "He tried, but decided to stop."

The indications are that the 28-year-old is also a major doubt for Napoli's Champions League trip to PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday.

Billy Gilmour was handed only his second Napoli start of the season, playing 82 minutes of the defeat in Turin before being replaced by Eljif Elmas.

Napoli's Billy Gilmour is dejected as Torino's Giovanni Simeone (R) celebrates his opening goal. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

It was the Scotland midfielder's unfortunate touch with inadvertently put Giovanni Simeone in behind the Napoli defence to score the only goal of the match against his former club.

Scotland team-mate Che Adams started up front for Torino alongside Simeone and played 84 minutes as he helped his side collect their second win of the season.

Elsewhere, Josh Doig played the full 90 minutes for Sassuolo and picked up a booking as he side were held to a goalless draw away at Lecce.