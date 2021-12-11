"We needed that!" Stephen Glass calls for Covid clarity as 'three buses' Aberdeen make it three wins in a row

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass (left) congratulates his skipper Scott Brown after the 1-0 win over St Johnstone (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Clubs were reportedly told on Friday that one case of the new Omicron variant on a team bus will mean all fellow passengers would have to self-isolate for ten days.

The impact could be ruinous for teams facing a heavy schedule over the Christmas period. But Professor Jason Leitch returned to BBC Radio Scotland’s Off the Ball programme and stressed that self-isolation would not be required as it is only for household contacts.

Aberdeen had already changed their travel plans before their 1-0 win over St Johnstone in Perth. They hired an additional bus and arranged for more players and staff members to travel to the game in their own cars.

Teddy Jenks’ winner with seven minutes left secured the points for Glass’s side. Aberdeen do not return to action until a trip to face Hibs three days before Christmas. The manager hopes the new Covid situation for clubs is made clearer by then.

"I know what we have been told by the authorities but we are unsure now as other stuff has come out,” said Glass. “We have a little bit of time before our next away game and I am sure we will get clarity.

“We changed our plans for this game,” he added. “More staff drove, some players brought their cars and we took an extra bus too. We came in three team buses just to be sure. The club has been extra diligent throughout and will continue to be, but there has to be real clarity with the rules.

“We were told he (Leitch) was on the radio saying all players don't have to isolate - after we were told the opposite on Friday. When the rules come in, there needs to be clarity."

Glass praised his players for showing patience on a difficult pitch as they signed off for a mini-break with an important three points. Jenks slammed a shot into the net with seven minutes left after using an arm to control Liam Gordon’s misplaced clearing header.

“I’ve not seen it back, but you can take a lot from the reactions of players,” said Glass. “From the way their players reacted, there is a high probability it was a handball."

Jenks scored the last time Aberdeen won away from home in the league - against Livingston in August. The Pittodrie side are now on a run of three successive wins and are just a point behind Dundee United in fifth place.

"It is something that we needed," said Glass. "Any time you win games, you jump the table pretty quickly and the next thing is Hibs away, so that is what we focus on next.

"I am happy. I am delighted for the reward the players have got as well. It is easy to come here and not be at it and get beat. St Johnstone are a good team and Callum (Davidson) has them fighting.