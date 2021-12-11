Callum Davidson rues luck and referees as cup specialists St Johnstone slump to bottom

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson exchanges words with the linesman during the 1-0 defeat to Aberdeen (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

A late, contested goal from Teddy Jenks was the difference. The on-loan Brighton player handled the ball before slamming a fine shot into the net from the edge of the box.

It is the latest in a series of decisions that the St Johnstone manager feels have gone against his team this season. St Johnstone replace Ross County at the foot of the Premiership and head to Ibrox on Wednesday to face Rangers.

“I still think it was a handball,” said Davidson, after watching a replay. “And that was my first reaction. I didn’t think it was a free kick either. It is really hard to take.

“The referees for us this season haven’t really gone our way. Three or four handballs have led to goals. The Hearts game, Hibs penalty, that game today it cost us the points.

“The table is really tight and it is really important that those decisions are right. All four officials have to make the right decision or they have to get help from something like VAR.

“It was a crucial time of the game,” he added. “I thought we were excellent in the second half.