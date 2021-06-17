WATCH: Alan Pattullo and Mark Atkinson discuss Scotland atmosphere in London, Wales envy and huge 24 hours

It's just over 24 hours until Scotland kick-off their biggest match in a long, long time when they line-up against England at Wembley on Friday evening.

By Joel Sked
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 3:13 pm

Following the 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic in Monday’s Euro 2020 opener at Hampden Park, it is bordering on a must-not lose encounter for Steve Clarke's men.

Lose and Scotland would likely have to beat Croatia handsomely on Tuesday and even then there is no certainty they would progress.

One thing is certain, Scotland fans who have made the journey south in their thousands will enjoy themselves.

Scotland fans make themselves heard on their way to London. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Alan Pattullo is our man following the team and, along with specialist football editor Mark Atkinson, discusses the atmosphere in London as supporters continue to arrive in their droves.

The pair look ahead to the England match and what will be a hugely tense but exciting moment in Scottish football. As is the way, there is also envy of Wales who are on the cusp of qualification.

